Protest At Medical College After Lady Doctor Accuses BJP Leader Of Molestation In MP's Sagar-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Health services at Bundelkhand Medical College (BMC) in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar were affected on Friday after junior doctors, nursing staff and other healthcare workers staged a protest.

The protest began after a woman doctor accused a BJP leader of molestation and threatening to shoot her while she was on duty.

Police and the administration have started an investigation.

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Instead of arresting the accused,police officials are threatening to put FIR on doctors itself while doctors are admanant not to call off roadblock till action is taken



Sir @DrMohanYadav51 please take immediate action 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MGJIqDxvDN — INDIAN INSTITUTE OF MEMES (IIM) (@ShubhenduMurari) July 3, 2026

According to reports, the incident took place on Thursday night at Bundelkhand Medical College Hospital. The BJP leader had reportedly arrived at the hospital with his supporters to visit an admitted patient.

The woman doctor alleged that while she was explaining the patient's condition and treatment, the leader behaved inappropriately with her. She claimed he tried to make unwanted physical contact with her during the conversation.

While both patient and attendant are absconding with help of local guards ,doctors are demanding immediate arrest and FIR on both of them while police administration is giving almost no support to doctors with Riot Control Vehicle placed on site



Continue... pic.twitter.com/TLoebc5O7x — INDIAN INSTITUTE OF MEMES (IIM) (@ShubhenduMurari) July 3, 2026

The doctor further alleged that when she objected to his behaviour, he became aggressive and threatened to shoot her. She later informed senior officials and the college administration about the incident.

Following the allegations, junior doctors, interns, nursing staff and other hospital employees gathered on Friday morning and demanded immediate action and the arrest of the accused.

Shocking Hospital Misconduct!#Sagar #BMC



Female doctors and nursing staff are being inappropriately touched and threatened with death ("I'll kill you").

Instead of doctors, goons are running the hospital — deciding who gets admitted and who is turned away.

Is this a hospital or… pic.twitter.com/ARgEBqyVKs — DrSaranshVerma (@DrSaranshverma) July 3, 2026

The protesters later came out of the hospital premises and blocked a nearby road. They said that if a woman doctor is not safe while performing her duties inside a hospital, it raises serious concerns about the safety of healthcare workers.

Meanwhile, the accused has denied all the allegations and claimed he is innocent. Police said the matter is under investigation, and further action will be taken based on the findings.