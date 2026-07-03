Protest At Medical College After Lady Doctor Accuses BJP Leader Of Molestation In MP's Sagar-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Health services at Bundelkhand Medical College (BMC) in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar were affected on Friday after junior doctors, nursing staff and other healthcare workers staged a protest.
The protest began after a woman doctor accused a BJP leader of molestation and threatening to shoot her while she was on duty.
Police and the administration have started an investigation.
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According to reports, the incident took place on Thursday night at Bundelkhand Medical College Hospital. The BJP leader had reportedly arrived at the hospital with his supporters to visit an admitted patient.
The woman doctor alleged that while she was explaining the patient's condition and treatment, the leader behaved inappropriately with her. She claimed he tried to make unwanted physical contact with her during the conversation.
The doctor further alleged that when she objected to his behaviour, he became aggressive and threatened to shoot her. She later informed senior officials and the college administration about the incident.
Following the allegations, junior doctors, interns, nursing staff and other hospital employees gathered on Friday morning and demanded immediate action and the arrest of the accused.
The protesters later came out of the hospital premises and blocked a nearby road. They said that if a woman doctor is not safe while performing her duties inside a hospital, it raises serious concerns about the safety of healthcare workers.
Meanwhile, the accused has denied all the allegations and claimed he is innocent. Police said the matter is under investigation, and further action will be taken based on the findings.