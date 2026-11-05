Satna Viral VIDEO: Released On Bail, Murder Accused Takes Out Car & Bike Rally With Friends

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing a grand procession allegedly organised to celebrate the release of a murder accused on bail has gone viral on social media in Satna district, raising questions over the public display of celebration in a serious criminal case. The accused, identified as Man Singh alias Bettu Singraul, was arrested in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Satyam Shukla, who was killed on September 4, 2025, near the Food Corporation of India (FCI) warehouse under the Kolgawan police station area.

According to reports, Singraul was recently released from jail after securing bail. Following his release, supporters allegedly organised a procession involving several motorcycles and cars.

मध्य प्रदेश के सतना में 16 वर्षीय सत्यम शुक्ला हत्या*कांड के आरोपी मान सिंह उर्फ बेटू सिंगरौल के जमानत पर जेल से बाहर आने के बाद जुलूस निकालने का मामला सामने आया है। आरोप है कि आरोपी खुले वाहन की बोनट पर बैठा नजर आया, जबकि समर्थक बाइक और गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ गाजे-बाजे में जुलूस निकालते दिखे। घटना का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल है। सत्यम की ह*त्या 4 सितंबर 2025 को कोलगवां थाना क्षेत्र में FCI गोदाम के पास हुई थी। आरोपी करीब 14 महीने जेल में रहने के बाद जमानत पर बाहर आया है। #SatnaNews #MadhyaPradesh #SatyamShukla #CrimeNews #PrimeNews — Prime News (@PrimeNewsInd) November 5, 2026

In the viral video, the accused is purportedly seen sitting on the bonnet of an open vehicle as a convoy of motorcycles and cars moves through the area. Supporters can reportedly be seen accompanying the vehicle and celebrating his release with considerable enthusiasm.

The procession has attracted attention on social media, with the footage circulating widely and prompting discussions about the manner in which an accused in a murder case was welcomed after obtaining bail.

The case dates back to September 4, 2025, when 16-year-old Satyam Shukla was murdered near the FCI warehouse in the Kolgawan police station jurisdiction.

Singraul was subsequently arrested in connection with the killing and remained in judicial custody before being granted bail. The viral footage has brought the case back into public discussion, particularly because of the serious nature of the allegations against the accused.

However, the circumstances surrounding the procession, including whether permission was obtained from authorities, remain unclear.

There has been no confirmed information about any police action regarding the procession. The authenticity and exact timing of the viral video also remain independently unverified.