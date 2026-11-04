Gas Cylinder Delivery Vehicle Catches Fire In PM Awas Colony In Satna; Panicked Residents Rush To Douse Flames

Gas Cylinder Delivery Vehicle Catches Fire In PM Awas Colony In Satna; Major Disaster Averted |

Fire Incident In Satna Today: Panic gripped the residents of PM Awas Colony in Madhya Pradesh's Satna after a vehicle delivering gas cylinder suddenly caught fire. The incident occurred at the Utaili area under the jurisdiction of Kolgawan Police Station. People present at the spot swiftly responded to the situation and began unloading the cylinders from the burning vehicle. They managed to remove the cylinders on time, preventing a possible major accident.

The gas cylinder vehicle fire drew a large crowd to the spot. Fortunately, the fire was brought under control and extinguished after the cylinders were safely removed.

Concerns About The Safety Measures

The fire incident in PM Awas Colony has raised concerns about the safety measures followed while transporting LPG cylinders. Residents have questioned why vehicles carrying highly sensitive and potentially dangerous gas cylinders are not maintained properly.

Why Unfit Vehicles For Gas Cylinder Delivery

The condition of the fire-damaged vehicle has also raised questions about the use of old and unfit vehicles for gas cylinder delivery. The incident has highlighted concerns over LPG cylinder transportation safety and the need for proper fire prevention arrangements in such vehicles.

A gas cylinder delivery vehicle catching fire could have resulted in a serious accident if the cylinders had not been unloaded in time.

The exact cause of the fire and the extent of the damage have not yet been officially disclosed. The incident has highlighted the need for regular inspections of vehicles used to transport LPG cylinders and strict adherence to LPG transportation safety norms.