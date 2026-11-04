 Gas Cylinder Delivery Vehicle Catches Fire In PM Awas Colony In Satna; Panicked Residents Rush To Douse Flames
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalGas Cylinder Delivery Vehicle Catches Fire In PM Awas Colony In Satna; Panicked Residents Rush To Douse Flames

Gas Cylinder Delivery Vehicle Catches Fire In PM Awas Colony In Satna; Panicked Residents Rush To Douse Flames

A gas cylinder delivery vehicle caught fire in PM Awas Colony in Utaili, triggering panic among residents. People quickly unloaded the cylinders, preventing a possible major disaster. The fire was later brought under control. The incident has raised concerns over the use of old vehicles and inadequate fire safety measures during LPG cylinder transportation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 04, 2026, 02:55 PM IST
Gas Cylinder Delivery Vehicle Catches Fire In PM Awas Colony In Satna; Panicked Residents Rush To Douse Flames
Gas Cylinder Delivery Vehicle Catches Fire In PM Awas Colony In Satna; Major Disaster Averted |

Fire Incident In Satna Today: Panic gripped the residents of PM Awas Colony in Madhya Pradesh's Satna after a vehicle delivering gas cylinder suddenly caught fire. The incident occurred at the Utaili area under the jurisdiction of Kolgawan Police Station. People present at the spot swiftly responded to the situation and began unloading the cylinders from the burning vehicle. They managed to remove the cylinders on time, preventing a possible major accident.

The gas cylinder vehicle fire drew a large crowd to the spot. Fortunately, the fire was brought under control and extinguished after the cylinders were safely removed.

Concerns About The Safety Measures

The fire incident in PM Awas Colony has raised concerns about the safety measures followed while transporting LPG cylinders. Residents have questioned why vehicles carrying highly sensitive and potentially dangerous gas cylinders are not maintained properly.

Read Also
No Tolerance For Illicit Liquor, Drugs And Carbide Guns, CM Mohan Yadav Orders Strict Police Action...
No Tolerance For Illicit Liquor, Drugs And Carbide Guns, CM Mohan Yadav Orders Strict Police Action...

Why Unfit Vehicles For Gas Cylinder Delivery

The condition of the fire-damaged vehicle has also raised questions about the use of old and unfit vehicles for gas cylinder delivery. The incident has highlighted concerns over LPG cylinder transportation safety and the need for proper fire prevention arrangements in such vehicles.

A gas cylinder delivery vehicle catching fire could have resulted in a serious accident if the cylinders had not been unloaded in time.

The exact cause of the fire and the extent of the damage have not yet been officially disclosed. The incident has highlighted the need for regular inspections of vehicles used to transport LPG cylinders and strict adherence to LPG transportation safety norms.

Read Also
Diwali Health Alert Issued Over Air Pollution And Firecracker Risks, People Advised To Stay Indoors...
Diwali Health Alert Issued Over Air Pollution And Firecracker Risks, People Advised To Stay Indoors...

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source