No Tolerance For Illicit Liquor, Drugs And Carbide Guns, CM Mohan Yadav Orders Strict Police Action In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There is no tolerance for the sale of illicit liquor, drugs and carbide guns in the state. Take strict action against such lawbreakers, said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav while addressing a law and order meeting here on Tuesday.

The CM reviewed the law and order situation in the state.

For the past few days, cases related to spurious liquor and deaths, transportation of liquor and the killing of a police officer have made headlines.

The CM gave a free hand to police officers to nab and tap such people who are causing harm to society for personal benefits.

The CM also asked officials to control the sale and distribution of drugs in the state. He asked them to take strict action against people involved in the business.

Following the Diwali festival, the CM asked officials to exercise full control over the sale of carbide guns and illegal firecrackers in the state.

The CM also asked officials to keep a tight vigil on antisocial elements following the Diwali festival.