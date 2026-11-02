Satna Man Dies Of Dengue Infection, Seven-Month Pregnant Wife Also Tests Positive

29-Year-Old Man Dies After Dengue Infection, Seven-Month Pregnant Wife Also Tests Positive In MP's Satna | AI-Generated

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A 29-year-old man died after testing positive for dengue in MP's Satna, while his seven-month pregnant wife also contracted the infection. The deceased, identified as Rajesh Bunkar, a resident of Ward No. 8 in Siddharth Nagar, died while being taken to Rewa for advanced medical treatment after his condition deteriorated.

According to family members, Rajesh worked as a labourer in Pune, where he lived with his wife Priyanka (26) and younger brother Ajay (20). The three returned to Satna on October 29 after Rajesh developed fever and vomiting.

Following their return, the family consulted Dr KL Namdev, who advised dengue testing at Day Care Pathology Centre in Sindhi Camp. Tests confirmed that both Rajesh and Priyanka were infected.

Priyanka was admitted to Hansraj Hospital, while Rajesh was admitted to Ward No. 6 of the District Hospital.

As Rajesh's condition worsened, his family shifted him to Pushpanjali Hospital on October 31. According to relatives, his platelet count had dropped to 27,000.

On November 1, doctors administered a platelet transfusion, but his condition showed no improvement. He was subsequently referred to Rewa for advanced treatment.

However, Rajesh died during the journey, leaving his family devastated.

Priyanka, who is seven months pregnant, was discharged from Hansraj Hospital on November 1 after receiving treatment for dengue. Her pregnancy and recent infection have raised concerns about her health.

Following Rajesh's death, the Health Department deployed a malaria department team to Siddharth Nagar.

Officials conducted insecticide spraying around his residence and began collecting information about the family's medical history and possible dengue cases nearby.

The official medical cause of Rajesh's death remains unconfirmed.