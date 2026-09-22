Satna Police Viral Video: Drunk Constable Loses Balance, Lies Down In Middle Of Road

Satna Police News Today: A viral video of police constable shaking and appearing unsteady is drawing flak on social media, prompting questions over police discipline, law and order, public safety and police accountability in Madhya Pradesh's Satna. Claims accompanying the viral video allege that the policeman was under the influence of alcohol, raising concerns among the viewers. The allegations, however, have not been independently verified, and an official police statement is awaited.

The incident involving Madhya Pradesh Police has attracted significant attention after a video allegedly showing a constable in an unsteady condition surfaced on social media.

WATCH Satna Police Constable Alleged Drunk Video

Madhya Pradesh Police is at your service with full alertness. Look at this policeman, he has the responsibility of maintaining security in the society, how is he shaking after drinking alcohol. This policeman is said to be from Satna district of Madhya Pradesh. I request the district administration to suspend such policeman with immediate effect. When the police do such despicable acts then who will control the crime? — Wallah Habebe (@Wallahhabebe) September 22, 2026

The footage, reportedly linked to Satna Police, has raised questions in Satna district and is gaining attention in Satna news and Madhya Pradesh news. The MP Police department may face scrutiny over the police constable viral video, which appears to show the personnel shaking and struggling to maintain a steady posture.

The Satna police viral video, being shared as a police constable video, has triggered discussions about police misconduct, police discipline and police accountability.

Social media posts accompanying the footage have alleged police alcohol abuse, claiming that the constable was allegedly drunk and under the influence of alcohol when the video was recorded. However, these claims have not been independently verified.

The police viral video has also prompted public discussion about law and order, public safety and the responsibilities expected from police personnel. Some people have called for a police department inquiry to establish when and where the footage was recorded, identify the person shown and determine whether any departmental rules were violated.

The matter is now being followed in Satna police news and Madhya Pradesh police news, with attention focused on any official response from senior police authorities. Until an inquiry or official statement is issued, the allegations should be treated as unverified.