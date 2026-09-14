College Student Beaten By 4 Girls After She Refuses To Date Their Friend In MP's Satna | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing Satna viral video showing a college student being allegedly beaten by four girls for refusing to date their friend in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, has surfaced on social media. The girls allegedly took the student to an isolated place on the pretext of taking her to the market, abused her and then attacked her with sticks, kicks and punches. The Satna college student assault reportedly took place on September 5, but an FIR was registered at Kolgawan police station around 38 days later, on September 12.

The viral video shows four girls assaulting a college student and surrounding her. One of them allegedly hits the student around her ear and eye with a stick, while the others kick and punch her. The entire student assault video was also recorded and later circulated on social media, drawing attention to the Satna assault case.

Watch the VIRAL VIDEO below :

According to the FIR, the four girls have been booked under Sections 296-B, 115(2), 351(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the student’s complaint, a male student had been troubling her through WhatsApp. She alleged that another girl, who studied with her at college and lived in her neighbourhood, pressured her to enter into a relationship with her friend.

When she refused, the girl allegedly took her on a scooter on September 5, saying they were going to the market. Instead, she was taken to an isolated place near Nagar Van, where three other girls were already waiting.

The four girls allegedly surrounded and assaulted her and threatened her. During the incident, they also allegedly made her apologise to the male student through a video call.

The student claimed that she was allowed to leave only after agreeing to enter into a relationship with the युवक. She was later dropped near Semariya Chauraha.

The student reportedly remained silent after the incident out of fear and did not tell her family. The matter came to light after the assault video reached one of her relatives.

The student then approached Kolgawan police station on September 12 and lodged a complaint.

Kolgawan police station in-charge Sudeep Soni said the matter had come to the police’s notice. He said the victim’s statement had been recorded and an FIR registered against the accused. Police are also examining the viral video.