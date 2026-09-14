Balaghat Dirty Water Video: ‘Would Ministers Make Their Children Drink This?’ CJP Leader Abhijeet Dipke Questions After Murky Tap Water Clip Surfaces

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video circulating on social media has raised fresh concerns over Balaghat drinking water and water quality in tribal areas of Madhya Pradesh, where more than 30 children have reportedly died from infectious illnesses. The video shows dirty brown tap water flowing from a tap, raising questions over the quality of drinking water being supplied to residents in the affected Balaghat tribal village.

CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke has also shared the video on his X account, claiming it shows dirty water in Balaghat in one of the tribal villages where more than 30 children have died. Questioning the government over the condition of drinking water in Balaghat, Dipke wrote, “Would the Ministers and MLAs make their own children drink this water?”

The video has added to concerns over Balaghat child deaths and the basic facilities available to tribal communities in the region. However, there is no confirmed evidence so far establishing that the contaminated drinking water shown in the video directly caused the deaths.

Watch the VIRAL VIDEO below :

Found tap water in one of the Tribal villages in Balaghat where more than 30 kids have died.



Would the Ministers and MLAs make their own children drink this water? pic.twitter.com/okDvm15IIH — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) September 13, 2026

The development comes days after the Madhya Pradesh High Court sought a response from the state government and Balaghat administration over the deaths of more than 30 children.

A report submitted before the court also mentioned that handpumps in the affected areas were producing yellowish water and that several areas lacked proper cleanliness.

बालाघाट के एक आदिवासी गाँव में नल का पानी मिला, जहाँ 30 से अधिक बच्चों की मौत हो चुकी है।

क्या मंत्री और विधायक अपने बच्चों को यह पानी पीने देंगे..!! pic.twitter.com/1Rrgoy3WFb — Bulbul (@bulbulmsd) September 13, 2026

The child deaths have been reported mainly from tribal areas of Balaghat, with infectious illnesses affecting children in several villages. Reports have also pointed to concerns around healthcare access, nutrition and living conditions.

मध्य प्रदेश की यही कहानी घर घर पहुँचता विषैला पानी

भागीरथीपूरा से लेकर बालाघाट तक मौत का तांडव, जिम्मेदार व्यक्ति गायब जवाबदेही शून्य कार्यवाही पता नहीं नेता गायब

कौन देगा उन सैकड़ों मौतों और हजारों मौत से जुझते लोगों के परिजनों को जवाब? pic.twitter.com/IknoUHdjPd — 🇮🇳𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚 (@anandsh04294243) September 14, 2026

The latest video has added to concerns about basic facilities available to families living in these areas. However, there is currently no confirmed evidence establishing that the dirty water shown in the video directly caused the children's deaths.