‘Politics On Corpses?’ Influencers Confront Abhijeet Dipke During Visit To Tribal Families In MP’s Balaghat | Representative image

Bhopal/Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A group of people appearing to be social media influencers heckled Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during his visit to Balaghat district, asking if he had come to do "politics" over the deaths of several tribal children in the region due to infectious diseases.

A viral video on social media showed Dipke apologising for visiting the area late. The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently sought a response from the state government over the deaths of more than 30 children in the region.

The HC issued notices to the state Health Department, Women and Child Development Department, Balaghat collector and others while hearing a PIL, which alleged that children were not receiving adequate treatment and that around 400 children were being treated at a hospital with a capacity of 50 beds.

A report prepared by the petitioner alleged widespread filth in the area and claimed that these conditions were causing infections and that children continued to die from diseases.

Dipke visited Adori, Korka and Bondari villages on Saturday to meet the families of tribal children who allegedly died due to infectious diseases and to gather information about local healthcare facilities.

A viral video showed a woman 'influencer' sticking a mic in Dipke's face as he was driving away in a car, and asking him if he had come there to "do politics on corpses" and why he was visiting the area so late. Dipke was heard saying he apologised for visiting the area late.

The woman was also heard saying, "A good road has been constructed here. Can't you see it?" As the situation escalated, CJP workers accompanying Dipke put him in another car and took him away.

While the CJP founder left, the woman was heard saying "he ran away, he ran away."