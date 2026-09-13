Why Has Bhopal’s Master Plan Been Stuck For Nearly 22 Years? | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal has been waiting for a new master plan for more than two decades, even as the city has expanded far beyond the boundaries and population projections of its last fully implemented plan, which led to major protests over the Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) sealing drive on directives of the Supreme Court.

The 1995 master plan, prepared when Digvijaya Singh was chief minister, was designed for a city with a projected population of around 10-15 lakh and its validity ended in 2005.

Since then, successive governments have attempted to replace it, but the process has repeatedly remained stuck over objections, administrative scrutiny and changes in political and planning priorities.

Several factors stopped the process: Malaiya

Former urban administration and development minister Jayant Kumar Malaiya, who held the portfolio from 2004 to 2008, said objections at different stages often prevent a master plan from reaching implementation. “Sometimes objections are raised that the water area has been reduced or that something is wrong at a particular place.

The work then gets stuck somewhere,” Malaiya told. He said ministers, chief secretaries and senior officials can raise concerns over provisions, leading to further scrutiny and delays.

Draft was prepared in just 10 months: Jaivardhan Singh

The Congress government under Kamal Nath prepared another master plan after taking office in December 2018. Former urban development minister Jaivardhan Singh, who served from 2018 to 2020, said the draft was prepared within around 10 months using GIS, satellite mapping and consultations with stakeholders.

The draft was presented publicly at Minto Hall in March 2020, after which objections and suggestions were invited. However, the government fell shortly afterwards, leaving the plan without final implementation. Singh alleged that the BJP government subsequently delayed the plan to preserve what he termed a “permit raj”, claiming that a notified master plan would reduce discretionary decisions over land use and building permissions.

Final decision was with the CM: Minister Vijayvargiya

Urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, who also held the portfolio in 2013, confirmed that efforts to prepare Bhopal’s master plan had been undertaken during his earlier tenure. “That time also we had prepared Bhopal’s master plan, but several factors and conditions emerged which were not favourable. Ultimately, the final decision had to be taken by the chief minister,” Vijayvargiya said.

Expert suggests Delhi model for Bhopal

Professor Dr Krishna Kumar Dhote of the Department of Architecture and Planning at MANIT Bhopal said Bhopal could examine features of Delhi’s Master Plan 2047 while framing its long-term development strategy. He highlighted land pooling for planned expansion, transit-oriented development around metro corridors, infrastructure-led growth, affordable and rental housing, and redevelopment using incentivised FAR as potential lessons for Bhopal.