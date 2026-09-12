Bhopal Couple Targeted By Scooter-Borne Gang Near Manuabhan Tekri, Robbed Of Gold And Mobile At Knifepoint | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A young man and woman were allegedly robbed at knifepoint while visiting Manuabhan Tekri in the Kohefiza area on Thursday night.

Four scooter-borne miscreants allegedly snatched the woman’s gold chain and earrings and the man’s mobile phone before fleeing, police said on Friday.

According to police, the man who works at a media house in MP Nagar had visited Tekri with his female friend who is preparing for competitive examinations.

At 9 pm, the two were ordering food at a stall opposite Tekri when four youths arrived on scooters.

One suspect allegedly kept the scooter running while the other three approached the couple.

The accused allegedly threatened them with a knife and snatched the woman’s jewellery. When the man resisted, one of the robbers allegedly held a knife to him and took his mobile phone.

Kohefiza police reached the spot after receiving information and launched a search, but the suspects had escaped. Given the seriousness of the incident, teams from nine police stations have been deployed to trace the accused.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the crime scene and nearby areas, including cameras along the suspected escape routes. Officials said efforts were underway to identify and arrest the accused.