Satna Murder Accused Re-Arrested After VIDEO Shows Him Celebrating Bail In A Grand Car Rally; Uploaded Reel To Intimidate Witness In 16-Yo Boy's Killing Case

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Satna murder accused Singh alias Bettu Singraul was re-arrested a day after he was granted bail on Thursday. The arrest comes after a video showing a grand car rally by friends to celebrate his bail release went viral on social media, sparking controversy over his behaviour. Police said accused Man Singh alias Bettu Singraul uploaded reel on social media to intimidate witnesses and complainants in a case involving the killing of a 16-year-old boy. The action followed directions from the Superintendent of Police after the video came to his attention.
Man Singh was earlier arrested in connection with the killing of 16-year-old Satyam Shukla, who was killed on September 4, 2025, near the Food Corporation of India (FCI) warehouse under the Kolgawan police station area.
After securing bail, the accused allegedly received a grand welcome from his supporters. A video circulating on social media showed him sitting on the bonnet of an open vehicle while a convoy of cars and motorcycles accompanied him through the streets.
The footage sparked controversy and raised questions over the public celebration of an accused's release on bail in a serious criminal case.
Satna City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Manish Tripathi said the video came to the attention of the Superintendent of Police, who immediately directed action.
According to Tripathi, the accused allegedly posted the reel on social media with the intention of threatening witnesses and complainants connected to the case. Following the directions, Kolgawan Station House Officer (SHO) Sudeep Soni registered a fresh case against the accused.
Accused And Associates Sent To Jail
CSP Tripathi confirmed that Man Singh and his associates were re-arrested on Friday following the registration of the case. Police are also registering a separate case against Man Singh for allegedly violating the conditions of his bail.
Tripathi confirmed that the accused and his associates were sent to jail following the action.