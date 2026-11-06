Satna Murder Accused Re-Arrested After VIDEO Shows Him Celebrating Bail In A Grand Car Rally; Uploaded Reel To Intimidate Witness In 16-Yo Boy's Killing Case

Bail Celebration Turns Costly As Accused Re-Arrested Over Viral Procession Reel In MP’s Satna | FP Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Satna murder accused Singh alias Bettu Singraul was re-arrested a day after he was granted bail on Thursday. The arrest comes after a video showing a grand car rally by friends to celebrate his bail release went viral on social media, sparking controversy over his behaviour. Police said accused Man Singh alias Bettu Singraul uploaded reel on social media to intimidate witnesses and complainants in a case involving the killing of a 16-year-old boy. The action followed directions from the Superintendent of Police after the video came to his attention.

Man Singh was earlier arrested in connection with the killing of 16-year-old Satyam Shukla, who was killed on September 4, 2025, near the Food Corporation of India (FCI) warehouse under the Kolgawan police station area.

#WATCH | Satna, Madhya Pradesh: Satna City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Manish Tripathi says, "A video came to the attention of the Satna Superintendent of Police, in which an accused, having been released from jail on bail, posted a reel on electronic media with the intent to threaten witnesses and complainants. Taking immediate cognisance of this, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kolgawan, Sudeep Soni, registered a case. Consequently, Mansingh was re-arrested today, along with his associates. Additionally, a separate case is being registered against him for violating the conditions of his bail. The accused and his associates have been sent to jail today." — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2026

After securing bail, the accused allegedly received a grand welcome from his supporters. A video circulating on social media showed him sitting on the bonnet of an open vehicle while a convoy of cars and motorcycles accompanied him through the streets.

The footage sparked controversy and raised questions over the public celebration of an accused's release on bail in a serious criminal case.

Satna City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Manish Tripathi said the video came to the attention of the Superintendent of Police, who immediately directed action.

According to Tripathi, the accused allegedly posted the reel on social media with the intention of threatening witnesses and complainants connected to the case. Following the directions, Kolgawan Station House Officer (SHO) Sudeep Soni registered a fresh case against the accused.

Accused And Associates Sent To Jail

CSP Tripathi confirmed that Man Singh and his associates were re-arrested on Friday following the registration of the case. Police are also registering a separate case against Man Singh for allegedly violating the conditions of his bail.

Tripathi confirmed that the accused and his associates were sent to jail following the action.