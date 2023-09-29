‘Sarang World's Only Copter Display Team’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sarang is the world's first and only helicopter display team, Squadron Leader Deepika Misra said. She told media persons on Thursday at EME Centre in the city that the HAL's Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) launched in 2002, which joined the Air Force in 2003 is ultra modern. ‘The risk is the same in fighter planes and copters. In fact, performing stunts using copters is more difficult as the aircraft are very close to each other,’ she said. Flight Lieutenant Pallavi Sangwan said that the main objective of the Sarang Helicopter team is to encourage the youth to join the army. The team is also called the brand ambassador of the Indian Air Force (IAF), she said.

Group captain and commanding officer of Sarang team SK Mishra said that no other team in the world does this kind of work. ‘Performing stunts on helicopters is a different level of challenge and our members are selected from best of chopper pilots. Our training is of a very different level. They become perfect by confidence and practice,’ he said, adding that ‘Apache has become part of display. It is also useful in disaster relief, defence services and the warfield.’

