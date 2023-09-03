Sanskrit Easy To Learn: Municipality Chairperson

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Chairperson of Nagar Palika Shashi Anil Yadav has said Sanskrit is a simple language that one can easily learn. She made the statement at government girls’ high school at Gandhi Chowk where the Sanskrit meet concluded on Saturday. Yadav also said Sanskrit is also a computer- friendly language.

Chief guest of the event and principal of Navankur Vidyapeeth, Shailendra Dikshit, the entire world understands the importance of the Sanskrit language. Scientists across the world are taking reference about Chandrayaan and Suryayaan from the Rig Veda and other Sanskrit texts. Sanskrit teacher and principal of the cluster Lakshmi Devi Prajapati was honoured with garlands for her contribution to teaching Sanskrit. A Muslim girl student Sania Bi recited Sanskrit slokas.

The students who got highest marks in Sanskrit, like Tamanna Lodhi, Jubeda Bi, Sania Bi, Ragini Pal, Vaishnavi and Afreen Mansoori were feted.

