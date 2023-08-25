MP: Platform Dug Up By Unidentified Persons In Greed Of Treasure In Ganj Basoda, Idol Of Lord Vishnu Found | FP Photo

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified persons residing in the Gajnai village of Ganj Basoda dug up a platform located near the Mata Mandir of the village on Wednesday late night, suspecting a treasure buried beneath it.

Villagers spotted the dug-up platform on Thursday morning and informed the cops about the same. The police rushed to the spot and began inspections. On digging it further, they came across an idol of Lord Vishnu. The cops took the idol and have kept it safely at the city police station.

Sources at the police station told the media that the archaeological department has been informed about the same, and they will probe the case further. Locals residing in the village said that it is for the first time that such a phenomenon has come to pass there.

