Sankalp Patra Has Immense Possibilities For MP: CM

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh too has contributed in giving suggestions to BJP manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’. The suggestion to cover older people above 70 years under Ayushman Scheme was suggested from the state. Suggestion boxes were kept at 1100 places across the state and 26,000 suggestions were collected.

Releasing the Sankalp Patra of BJP at party office, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that Sankalp Patra is a commitment of PM Narendra Modi and its implementation will open immense possibilities in the field of tourism, medical education, agriculture and other sectors in the state.

As far as tourism related opportunities are concerned, the state government is working on Cheetah project and heritage project. Religious tourism has taken a big leap after the construction of Mahakal Lok, Devi Lok etc. “We have vast possibilities in tourism. In more than 60 countries, revenue from tourism is the backbone of the economy,” he said.

He added that Sankalp Patra has opened avenues for medical tourism in Madhya Pradesh. In next two years, every Lok Sabha constituency will have one medical college. Through medical facility, apart from giving life to people it will also generate employment. Air Ambulance facility has been connected with the Ayushman Card so that even the poor people can avail high-end facilities.

The Sankalp Patra has offered solution to the problem of slums as it has conceptualized satellite towns which will develop the areas around the big cities. Along with development of Bhopal, satellite town Sehore too will get developed. Sankalp Patra also focuses on rural employment. There are immense possibilities in agriculture, fisheries etc in the state.