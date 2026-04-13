Sand-Laden Tractor Rams Auto In Morena, Two Injured, Driver Flees |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding tractor-trolley carrying sand rammed into an auto-rickshaw near Madhya Pradesh's Morena, leaving two persons seriously injured on Monday.

The incident occurred near Nitahera village, within the jurisdiction of the Sumawali Police Station.

According to reports, a speeding tractor-trolley, laden with sand, collided head-on with an oncoming auto rickshaw, leaving the auto driver, Darshan Rajput (58), a resident of Nitahera, and passenger Sohel Khan (20), of Sumawali, seriously injured.

One critical, referred to Gwalior

The auto driver has been admitted to the district hospital, while the young passenger, who is in critical condition, has been referred to Gwalior for specialised treatment.

The accident was so severe that the tractor-trolley overturned and tumbled down into a nearby field. The tractor driver abandoned the trolley at the scene and fled the spot in the tractor.

Vehicles seized

The police have loaded the damaged auto-rickshaw onto a transport vehicle and sent it to the police station. Meanwhile, they have seized the tractor-trolley using a JCB machine and have launched a manhunt for the accused driver.

Probe underway

According to Sumawali Police Station In-charge SI Ravi Gurjar, the police have obtained some leads regarding the accused and are currently working on them.

The trolley and the auto-rickshaw have been brought to the police station. Once the identity of the accused is clearly established, a formal case will be registered. One of the injured victims is in serious condition and has been referred to Gwalior for treatment.