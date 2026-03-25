Bhopal News: Four Friends Go On Late-Night Car Drive For Tea; 3 Run Over By Tractor-Trolley, One Critical

Bhopal News: Speeding Car Rams Into Tractor-Trolley; Three Killed On Spot, One Battling For Life | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three young men died, another is critical after a tractor-trolley rammed their car in a head-on collision in Bhopal on Tuesday night.

The accident happened in the Nipaniya area, under the jurisdiction of the Eitkhedi police station, Bhopal.

According to the police report, the deceased was identified as Harsh Mehar, his cousin Satish Mehar and his friend, Lucky Ahirwar. Their another friend Gabbar's condition is said to be critical. They set off from the village for Nipaniya in the same car at around 11:30 PM for a tea.

Harsh Mehar, son of Gulab Mehar, is the secretary of Eentkhedi and his wife, Rekha, is the Sarpanch of the Chanderi Gram Panchayat.

Head-on crash kills three, one critical

After going some distance, it collided head-on with a tractor-trolley loaded with straw. The collision was such that the car was completely damaged. Harsh Meher, Satish Meher, and Lucky Ahirwar died in the accident. Gabbar is seriously injured.

The collision was so severe that the body and the injured had to be taken out by cutting the chassis of the car. Initial information has revealed that only one headlight of the tractor was on, due to which the oncoming vehicle could not be properly identified. Police have sent all three bodies for post-mortem.

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Panchayat Employee Killed In Truck Accident During Kalash Yatra In Pandhurna

A similar case was reported in Padhurna, where a panchayat employee succumbed to his injuries after a speeding truck rammed into him in Madhya Pradesh's Pandhurna.

The accident occurred in Borgaon, located in the Lodhikheda area of ​​the district, where the deceased has been identified as Tejram Kakde, a Panchayat employee.

A speeding truck appears in mid-procession.

According to reports, a religious Kalash Yatra (religious procession) was being held in the area, attended by a large number of villagers. During the procession, a truck suddenly appeared and struck Tejram.