MP News: GSTAT Bhopal Bench Begins Online Operations | Live Law (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a relief for traders and taxpayers, a bench of the GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) has started functioning in online mode in Bhopal. Aggrieved taxpayers can file appeals online. The GSTAT has also issued its email address and toll-free number.

The GSTAT Bhopal bench had issued a public notice in this regard on March 20.

Vineet Kumar, Deputy Registrar, GSTAT State Bench, Bhopal, said the GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT), Madhya Pradesh State Bench, has started functioning at B Wing, first floor, Satpura Bhawan, Arera Hills, Bhopal. It is also informed that GSTAT Portalhttps://efiling.gstat.gov.in for filing online appeals was launched on September 24, 2025, by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman. Appellants and respondents can file appeals or applications on the portal against orders, including Order-in-Appeal issued by the First Appellate Authority under Section 107 of the CGST/SGST Act and orders issued by the Revisional Authority under Section 108 of the Act.

The toll-free number for the GSTAT e-filing portal is 1800-103-4782. In case of any difficulty while filing appeals or applications, users can raise a ticket through the Incident Report Form by accessing web address

https://efiling.gstat.gov.in/reportIssue.drt

Kumar said the notice has been issued in public interest to inform trade bodies, taxpayers and departments about the functioning of the GSTAT Bhopal bench.

Trade and industry associations, chambers, authorised representatives, tax bar associations and legal practitioners have been requested to inform their members.