Indore News: GSTAT Bench Likely To Be Operational In State In 3–4 Months |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sumit Kumar, Principal Additional Director General of Directorate General of Taxpayer Services (DGTS), Ahmedabad, said a bench of the GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) will be operational in the state in the next three to four months.

He said a decision on including petrol and diesel prices under the GST mechanism will be taken by the GST Council.

Kumar was speaking to the media in Indore on Monday during a post-Budget outreach programme. He said the GSTAT bench in the state is likely to be fully operational in the next three to four months, with proceedings initially conducted virtually.

He also said appeals can be filed in the GSTAT in Hindi.

Replying to a query on the status of the proposal to bring petrol and diesel prices under the GST regime, Kumar said the GST Council will take a decision on the matter.

Read Also Indore News: State Government To Recommend Setting Up GST Appellate Tribunal Bench In City

Post-Budget Outreach Prog

Earlier, Sumit Kumar, Principal Additional Director General, DGTS, Ahmedabad, presided over a post-Budget outreach programme-cum-feedback session on Monday at the conference hall of the CGST Commissionerate, Manik Bagh Palace in the city.

Aakash Singhai, Additional Commissioner, and Eishvaryesh Bhardwaj, Additional Commissioner, along with other departmental officers, were present.