 Sanchi: CM To Dedicate State’s First Solar City Today
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 01:02 AM IST
Sanchi: CM To Dedicate State’s First Solar City Today | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will dedicate Sanchi solar city on Wednesday. It is the first solar city of Madhya Pradesh. It is an important step towards controlling rising surface temperature of the earth.

About 13,747 tons of carbon dioxide emission will come down in Sanchi due to solar model and it is equal to saving 2.3 lakh full grown trees. It will save approximately Rs 7 crore annually of government and people directly and indirectly.

To reduce emission of carbon dioxide by seeing the huge effect of climate change across the globe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kept the target of net zero emission by 2070 and to develop one solar city in every state. It was in this line that Sanchi has been developed as a solar city in the state.

