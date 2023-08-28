 Sana Khan Murder Case: Two Teams From Nagpur Police Reach Jabalpur To Search Body
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 28, 2023, 09:12 PM IST
article-image
BJP Leader Sana Khan Was Allegedly Murdered In MP's Jabalpur |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two teams from Nagpur police reached Jabalpur to launch fresh search for the body of Sana Khan, a Bharatiya Janata Party functionary, who went missing earlier this month and is presumed murdered allegedly by her estranged husband and his associates, an official said on Monday.

Khan (34), a member of the BJP's minority cell, had gone to the house of her estranged husband Amit Sahu alias Pappu in Jabalpur on August 2 after having a dispute with him over the phone.

She went missing then and a probe that began on August 5 zeroed in on Sahu and his associates for allegedly killing her and disposing of her body.

"Two Nagpur police teams with a sub inspector each will search an area of almost 150 kilometres in the vicinity of Hiran and Narmada rivers as the accused said they had dumped in water body," an official said.

"The bag in which the body was kept has been found. Madhya Pradesh State Disaster Response Force has helped in the search. It was called off on Friday and resumed on Monday. The body of a woman was found in a well 300 kilometres from Jabalpur but Sana Khan's kin said it was not hers," he said. So far, five persons have been arrested in connection with the case, police official added.

article-image

