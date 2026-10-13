Samaritans School Students From MP's Itarsi Win 6 Medals, Including 2 Gold, At National Flying Sport Championship In Jabalpur | FP photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Samaritans School, Itarsi, brought laurels to their school at the 10th National Flying Sport Championship in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

Manmohan Zhingare, the district Secretary of Flying Kick, said around 300 students participated in the championship.

In the U-14 category, Nishant Singh Rajput won the cold medal. Devansh Kori and Harsh Yadav secured Silver Medals.

Shivam Singh Solanki and Sanidhya Dharmik bagged the Bronze Medals.

In the under-17 category, Divyansh Nimoda won the gold medal.

Several dignitaries, including Ashutosh Kumar Sharma and other wished children a bright future.

Upon their return after the performance, the students received a rousing welcome at the Itarsi railway station.