 MP Waqf Board Income Rises To ₹5.95 Crore After Lease Reforms, Over ₹21 Lakh To Be Distributed Among 289 Orphans In Bhopal
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HomeBhopalMP Waqf Board Income Rises To ₹5.95 Crore After Lease Reforms, Over ₹21 Lakh To Be Distributed Among 289 Orphans In Bhopal

MP Waqf Board Income Rises To ₹5.95 Crore After Lease Reforms, Over ₹21 Lakh To Be Distributed Among 289 Orphans In Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board's annual income increased from ₹4.6 crore in 2023-24 to ₹5.95 crore in 2025-26 following lease reforms. Chairman Sanwar Patel announced that over ₹21 lakh would be distributed on October 13 to support school fees for 289 eligible orphan children in Bhopal, funded through orphanage property income.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 12, 2026, 09:09 PM IST
MP Waqf Board Income Rises To ₹5.95 Crore After Lease Reforms, Over ₹21 Lakh To Be Distributed Among 289 Orphans In Bhopal
MP Waqf Board Income Rises To ₹5.95 Crore After Lease Reforms, Over ₹21 Lakh To Be Distributed Among 289 Orphans In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After amendments made to the waqf lease and rules (such as the Waqf Properties Lease Rules and subsequent legislative changes), MP Waqf Board income has increased. In 2023-24, its income was Rs 4.6 crore, which increased to Rs 5.95 crore in 2025-26.

Waqf Board chairman Sanwar Patel told media persons on Monday that the income of the charitable trust, Auqaf-e-Amma, also increased from Rs 1.98 crore to Rs 2.92 crore.

According to Patel, the amendment aims to increase board income by rationalising rents, enabling long-term commercial usage and enforcing competitive bidding.

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Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board will spend over Rs 21 lakh to cover the school fees of 289 orphan children in Bhopal. Financial assistance for the fees will be provided on Tuesday.

According to the board, this amount is being funded by income generated from yatimkhana (orphanage) properties. The board had invited applications through newspaper advertisements.

Following two rounds of advertisements, the received applications were scrutinised and 289 children were found eligible for the assistance, he added.

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