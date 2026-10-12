Overheard In Bhopal: Tales Behind Transfer, Controversies Continue, Eyes On Centre & More | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

New entry

An officer with connections to South India has orchestrated the entry of a new middleman into a department. The person will play an important role in tenders and new projects that the department receives. A middleman remains instrumental to any dealing in the department. Some time ago, an individual close to the minister of the department used to run the place. The consent of this person remained necessary for any work. But after he fell into a controversy, he stayed out of the loop. Then the broker of another state hogged the limelight. Once the person sat it out, the search for another individual began to take care of all work in the department. An officer has chosen a new individual to act as a go-between to handle all offstage dealings. The middleman has begun to hold meetings with officers. On the other hand, a few people wishing to cut deals in the department try to contact the person. The department has some major projects over which a buzz has already begun.

Sahib ka Khel

An IAS officer, working for an important department, manipulated a policy. The officer has set up ties with old associates in connection with the contracts of the department. Sahib has fixed the amount of his commission in the name of renewal fees. In terms of fees, Sahib has begun to renew contracts of those people who worked for the department earlier. The officer has convinced the higher-ups that if they float tenders for the work, the government may incur loss. The government will make a profit if the old contractors receive the work. Sahib has the capacity to blindside people with a wall of words. In this situation, he has convinced the higher-ups to carry out the policy according to his wishes. The officer looked for an opportunity for a long time to make money. As soon as he had a plum posting, he began to play the trick. Give-and-take remains the officer's policy, and he works on it.

Confusion compounds

A high-profile case, the probe agencies have dug out, has rendered many people sleepless. When the name of an OSD of a minister popped up in the case, the government removed him. The officer, however, maintains proximity with the minister. The OSD, too, possesses a list containing the names of several people whom he used to oblige. Thus, the issue has entangled many people. The individuals, whose names have popped up in the case, have links with several bureaucrats. People in the corridors of power say another person associated with the case possesses the accounts of many bureaucrats. If ED lays its hands on him, many officers will lose their money. Similarly, another individual, whose name has appeared in the case, shares closeness with an IAS officer. As the issue has generated a lot of heat, efforts continue to shield everyone from the fallout of the case.

Eyes on centre

Several IAS officers want to go to Delhi on deputation, but the state government has withheld permission for it. A secretary-rank officer has also joined the group of bureaucrats who want to go to the centre on deputation. The officer has yet to submit a formal application for it, but he has begun to create an atmosphere telling everyone that he wants to go to the centre. Sahib works for an important department, but he lacks interest in working in the state. Family issues stand behind his plans to go to Delhi. His daughter studies in the national capital. So, he, too, wants to go there. But the problem for Sahib stems from the state government’s refusal to permit any officer to leave Madhya Pradesh. The number of officers wishing to leave the state has shot up. On the other hand, those who have already gone on deputation to the centre refuse to return to the state.

Controversies continue

An organisation remains synonymous with controversy. The chairman of the organisation, a retired IAS officer, and an additional chief secretary (ACS) have entered a battle of wits. Soon after assuming the charge of the department, the ACS has butted heads with the retired officer against whom the ACS has little to do. So, he has turned the screw on the clerk and peons of the department. A few employees working for the department have lost their job because of the clash between the two. The ACS removed the peon of the retired officer. The ACS has begun to take feedback on the activities of the retired IAS officer. He has told everyone in the department that whoever sides with the retired officer will lose jobs. A few leaders of the BJP stand by the retired officer. On the other hand, the state bureaucracy rallies behind the ACS. Ergo, the dispute between the two distresses those whose work lingers in the department.

Tales behind transfer

The transfer of an IPS officer has generated many stories. One of the stories about his transfer remains the farmers’ agitation. The other yarn relates that the government removed the officer because of some complaints against him. Another story about his transfer has come up. A saint lives in the district where Sahib held the position of SP. People regard the saint as highly educated and wise. He never courts any controversy. The police officer made some comments against the saint. Those officers passed on the SP’s remarks to the saint. The saint did not like it and spoke to some important people about it. People say the saint’s complaints played an important role in the transfer of the IPS officer from the district.