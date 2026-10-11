From Self-Defence To Breaking Gender Stereotypes, Nine Girls Share Powerful Stories At ChalkTalk Event In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To mark the International Day of the Girl Child, Youth4Children organised ChalkTalk: Her Story #ForEveryGirlChild, aligned with the theme, Investing in Girls’ Futures.

The event held in the city on Saturday brought together nine young girls alongside parents, youth, and influencers to discuss issues critical to young women.

Highlighting personal resilience, Naina Khare from Orchha shared, “I train girls and women in self-defence so that they can be independent. After learning self-defence, I feel confident of facing challenges. My mother is my inspiration for bravely raising us after leaving an abusive marriage.”

Praveena Parmar, an NCC cadet from Dhar, spoke on overcoming gender stereotypes: “I wanted to be an army officer but faced societal doubts because I’m a girl. My father always believed in me and reminded me I can do anything. Every parent should support their children.”

Girls are natural leaders and change-makers

“Girls are natural leaders and change-makers. When we support their education, health, and rights, we do more than help one girl - we make all of Madhya Pradesh and India stronger," said William Hanlon, chief of field office, UNICEF, MP.