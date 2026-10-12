CBI Catches CGST Superintendent Taking ₹2 Lakh Bribe In Bhopal, Recovers ₹72.50 Lakh Cash During Searches | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a superintendent of the Preventive Branch (HQ), Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) and Central Excise Commissionerate, Bhopal, for taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh, officials said on Sunday.

The CBI registered a case against the suspect on allegations that CGST superintendent Rajesh Kumar demanded an undue advantage of Rs 2 lakh per month from the proprietor of a Bhopal-based firm in consideration for not intercepting vehicles carrying scrap material and for not causing any hindrance to the complainant's scrap business.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the CGST superintendent red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.

Searches were conducted at the residential premises of the suspect in Bhopal and Kanpur, leading to the recovery of Rs 72.50 lakh in cash and documents pertaining to immovable property.

Officer intercepted scrap truck on Sep 15

On Sep 15, the officer intercepted a scrap-laden truck in Indore that was travelling without an e-way bill.

On the same night, the officer conducted a raid at the warehouse and took away Rs 11 lakh.

After the incident, the officer allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh every month from the scrap dealer to allow the smooth running of his business.

However, the scrap dealer complained about the matter to the CBI.