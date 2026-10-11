Bhopal BMC Prioritises ₹2.93 Crore Industrial Water Pipeline Ahead Of GIS 2027 Amid 7,000 Leakages In City | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is giving priority to laying water supply pipelines for the proposed industrial development in Bandikhedi and Satgarhi ahead of the Global Investors Summit (GIS)-2027.

Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation has sought 20 lakh litres (2 MLD) of water daily for industries planned at these locations.

The BMC has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for laying 400-mm-diameter pipelines over approximately 1.5 km to supply water from Kerwa Dam to Satgarhi, Kolar. Estimated at Rs 2.93 crore, the project has been tendered, with work expected to begin after the tender process is completed.

The target is to finish the pipeline work by the end. The move has raised concerns over the city's water supply priorities, especially when thousands of pipeline leakages have been reported across Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal.

The completion of the AMRUT 2.0 drinking water project has also been expedited following directions from the Supreme Court after the Bhagirathpura tragedy occurred in Indore.

AMRUT 2.0 faces questions over priorities

In October 2025, the BMC council had approved a proposal to supply 2 MLD of water daily to industries proposed in Berasia.

However, work did not start. Following the Bhagirathpura tragedy in January 2026, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the matter and sought ground reports from MP's major cities, including Bhopal.

Directions were also issued to municipal corporations to expedite separation of drinking water and sewage pipelines.

A March survey by the Urban Administration and Housing Development Department (UADD) detected more than 62,000 leakages across 16 municipal corporations, including 7,000 in Bhopal.

The findings underscored the need to strengthen existing water infrastructure and accelerate AMRUT 2.0 works.

However, prioritising industrial water connections has raised questions about whether citywide drinking water improvements would be delayed.

When contacted, BMC water works department superintendent engineer Udit Garg said, “We are planning in accordance with the directives received from the government regarding the GIS.

Money for the proposed industrial water supply and AMRUT 2.0 drinking water project has already been deposited.”