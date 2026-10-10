Bhopal This Weekend: Laugh, Unwind & Heal, Check Out 6 Events For October 10 & 11

Laugh, Unwind, Heal: 6 Things to Do in Bhopal This Weekend |

Things to Do in Bhopal This Weekend: Wondering how to make the most of your weekend? Whether you want to laugh out loud, explore your creative side, enjoy a soulful storytelling session or simply slow down and unwind, Bhopal has something for you. From stand-up comedy and open mics to a unique wellness experience, here are six things in this (October 10 and 11) segment of Bhopal weekend events.

to do in Bhopal this weekend, October 10 and 11.

1. Slow Down with Naram Lehja by Kanha Kamboj

Not every weekend needs to be loud and busy. Naram Lehja by Kanha Kamboj offers a storytelling experience for those who enjoy words, emotions and thoughtful listening. It is a chance to slow down and spend your Saturday evening differently. The show will run for 1 hour and 30 minutes and is open to audiences aged 12 and above.

Date: Saturday, October 10

Time: 6:00 PM

Venue: Khayaal Kalapremiyon Ka, Bhopal

Tickets: Rs 499 onwards

2. Unwind with Cow Wellness Experience

For those looking to step away from the usual entertainment scene, Wellness with Cows: Stress and Anxiety Healing Tour offers a different kind of experience at Vrindavan Aashram Gaushala.

The 1 hour session is scheduled every day from October 9 to November 6, 2026, making it an option for this weekend as well as the coming days if you want. The wellness activities in Bhopal are open to people of all age groups.

Date: Friday, October 9, with sessions scheduled through November 6

Time: 4:00 PM

Venue: Vrindavan Aashram Gaushala

Tickets: Rs 249

Wellness with nature and cows |

3. Laugh Out Loud at Baazigar by Ayush Mishra

Among things to do in Bhopal on Sunday, If comedy and poetry are your kind of entertainment, Baazigar by Ayush Mishra is worth adding to your weekend plans. The show combines stand-up comedy with poetry, offering an evening of humour and words. The show will run for 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Date: Sunday, October 11

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: Panchi’s Café, Bhopal

Tickets: Rs 299 onwards

4. Explore Your Creative Side at an Open Mic Event in Bhopal

Enjoy music, poetry, singing and stand-up comedy at the Open Mic at Superrich Cafe. Whether you love live performances or simply want to spend your afternoon discovering local talent, this event offers a lively way to enjoy the weekend. For those aged 18 and above, it’s a perfect two-hour opportunity to explore your creative side and discover what you’re truly good at.

Date: Sunday, October 11

Time: 12:00 PM

Venue: Superrich Cafe, Bhopal

Tickets: Rs 99 onwards

Open mic event in Bhopal |

5. Add Some Laughter with 'If You Know You Know'

Looking for more comedy shows in Bhopal? If You Know You Know is another stand-up comedy show to consider. Gather your friends and enjoy an evening of humour as you take a break from the usual weekend routine.

Get ready for 1 hour and 30 minutes of non-stop entertainment with comedians Vihaan Pare, Jaideep Giri and Anand. The show is open to audiences aged 16 and above.

Date: Sunday, October 11

Time: 6:00 PM

Venue: The Bhopal Event Club

Tickets: Rs 149 onwards

6. End the Weekend with a Movie

If you prefer a relaxed outing, a movie could be the perfect way to round off your weekend. Drishyam: Conclusion, has hit cinemas and is being touted as a must-watch, following the success of its predecessors. Described as a blockbuster, the film is another option to consider for your weekend plans.

Check local cinema listings for showtimes, ticket prices and seat availability before making your plans.

Drishyam: The Conclusion |

Make Your Weekend Count

From affordable open mics and comedy shows to storytelling and a wellness experience, these Bhopal weekend events offer different ways to enjoy October 10 and 11. Whether you are searching for things to do in Bhopal this weekend, planning a Sunday outing or looking for a way to unwind, choose what suits your mood and make time for an experience beyond the everyday routine.

Check ticket availability and event details before heading out.