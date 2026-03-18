Bhopal's New Market: Gen-Z's Budget Heaven For Trendy Fashion-- Check Out Best Spots For Cute Crop Tops, Jewellery & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal's new market is also known as 'mini Sarojini' due to its affordable and wide-variety of street clothes, just like Delhi's famous Sarojini Nagar.

You can find jhumkas, kurtas, bangles, affordable jeans, cute crop tops and a lot more under Rs 100 and Rs 200.

Loved by college girls

affordable T-shirts | FP Photo's

New Market stands out as a buzzing Gen Z fashion hub where style meets affordability. From pastel kurtas and trendy streetwear to quirky bangles and accessories, it offers endless options for budget-friendly shopping. The vibrant lanes are perfect for experimenting with looks. Given the wide options to choose from at reasonable prices, this street has emerged as the college girl's favourite!

Must-visit spots like Fashion Point, Heera Collection, and Style Street make it a go-to destination for affordable, on-trend finds.

Affordable Jhumkas and Bangles | FP Photo's

From oxidised bangles to statement earrings

New Market sparkles as a Gen Z must-go point for beautiful jewellery-- jhumkas and bangles, where affordability meets everyday glam. From oxidised statement earrings to pastel stacks of bangles, the market is perfect for mixing tradition with trend. Lively stalls and endless variety make accessorising fun and budget-friendly.

One of the store owners, Deepak Chabra has been quietly working at his small jewellery store called Himachal Jewellery store for the last 25 years.

Handmade jewellery | AI Generated

He makes his jewellery by hand and sells various types of bracelets and earrings and also handmade bangles in new market.

Must visit and Explore Heera Collection, Himachal jewellery store Bangle Palace, and Fashion Point for the cutest finds.

self potrait | FP Photo's

A hidden gem for Gen Z art lovers, with self-portrait artists capturing memories in minutes. From pencil sketches to colorful caricatures, these affordable artworks add a personal touch to your visit. The lively lanes are dotted with talented artists.

Check out spots near Portrait Artist Corner, Sketch Studio, and Art Lane Stalls for quick, creative keepsakes. mostly the self potraits range between Rs 700 for A4 Size potraits to 1200 for a large size canvas, perfect for gifting.

Pyjamas, t-shirts and what not!

budget kurtas and tshirts | FP Photos

A go-to spot for Gen Z shoppers hunting affordable kurtas and comfy lowers without compromising on style. From breezy cotton sets to trendy printed fits, the options are endless and budget-friendly. The market’s vibrant lanes make mix-and-match styling effortless.

Must visit and Explore Heera Collection, Fashion Point, and Raj Garments for stylish steals.

Kashmiri Bnagles | FP Photos

New Market adds a touch of tradition with its Kashmiri bangles, loved for their intricate designs and vibrant colors. Affordable and eye-catching, these pieces blend heritage with Gen Z styling, making them perfect for everyday wear or festive looks.

Wrapping up, New Market proves that great style doesn’t need a big budget, with most kurtas, lowers, and accessories priced between ₹100–₹200. And if you’re willing to wander a little deeper into its bustling lanes, you might just uncover even better steals and hidden gems.