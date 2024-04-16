Sagar Teacher Donates Kidneys Before Dying; Gives New Lease Of Life To Two

photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The organs of a brain-dead 54-year-old teacher provided a new lease of life to people in need. The Sagar-based teacher, Harishankar Dhimole had passed away at Bansal Hospital in Bhopal on Sunday following brain hemorrhage.

Dhimole, a resident of Deori in Sagar district, had earlier expressed his desire to donate his organs after his death and the family respecting his wish donated his two organs. While one of his kidneys was transplanted into a patient at Bansal Hospital where the teacher breathed his last, his second kidney was transplanted to a 59-year-old man in Choithram Hospital, Indore.

According to doctors, Dhimole, who suffered brain hemorrhage, was referred to Bhopal for treatment. He was admitted to Bansal Hospital on Friday but he did not respond to treatment and was declared brain dead on Sunday. The family members expressed their desire to donate his organs and contacted Kiran Foundation Dr Rakesh Bhargava, secretary of Kiran Foundation, said, “Dhimole’s son Vineet told his father was a teacher and worked all life to make the society aware about the importance of education. His father had expressed his desire to donate organs but the family members had no idea about the process.

We explained about organ donation to Vineet. The kidneys were donated with the consent of the family members.” The family had also given consent for eye donation and skin donation but that was not approved as the teacher was earlier treated for cancer, Bhargava said.