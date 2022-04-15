Sagar: Protesting Anganwadi worker dies in hospital; official says demands being considered

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): An Anganwadi worker taking part in a statewide agitation died in Sagar district after she was shifted to a hospital earlier this week, a functionary of the protesting organisation said on Friday.

Shahbano (45) was shifted to the district hospital on Monday as her health deteriorated amid the protest and she died on Thursday night, said Leela Sharma, Sagar district president of the Anganwadi Karyakarta and Sahayikayen Sanghthan.

"Shahbano was posted in Anganwadi centre number 38 in the Lajpatpura ward and was taking part in the statewide agitation underway for the last 40 days demanding Rs 1500 over and above their honorarium and also job regularisation," she said.

Sharma also alleged a WCD official was threatening to terminate the services of anganwadi workers and this had caused distress to several of them, some six of whom had to be hospitalised.

She said the body will not be moved till officials responsible for her death are punished.

Incidentally, the agitating women had filed a police complaint on Thursday against three state ministers from the district who had not turned up to meet them or speak about their demands.

Sagar collector Deepak Arya said demands of the protesting Anganwadi staffers have been sent to the government for further action.

"The administration is talking to the protestors and requesting them to end their agitation in view of prevailing heat conditions. Their demands are under consideration at the government level," Arya said.

On allegation that officials of the department are putting undue pressure on the agitating workers, the collector said he has sought an explanation from the concerned supervisor within two days and action will be taken if the reply is found to be unsatisfactory.

He assured that financial assistance will be provided to the kin of the deceased worker as per rules.

In a tweet attacking the ruling BJP, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Vivek Tankha said, "Yesterday on Ambedkar Jayanti, I requested CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan through media to do justice with the Anganwadi workers and sahayika. Today, I feel disturbed after getting the news of the death of the agitating woman. How many more lives will this government take? State Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja tweeted this was the second death since the agitation started in the last 40 days but three state ministers and two Union ministers from the area hadn't got time as yet to meet the protesters. When will the CM listen to these agitating women, Saluja asked.

As per Sharma, the first death took place a week ago when one of the protesters died in her home.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 05:53 PM IST