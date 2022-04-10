Sagar: Material recovery facility to create jobs, says MLA

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Legislator Shailendra Jain inspected a material recovery facility (MRF) centre being set up for self-employment under Smart City project, sources said on Saturday.

It was Jain who put up the proposal for setting up such a centre at a meeting of the advisory board.

According to the proposal, the plant will do away with garbage and generate employment.

During the inspection, he said that the plant turns the plastic bags, bottles and other items into liquid form with which chairs, buckets, bowls and plates are made.

The plan is to set up a small-scale industry with the help of the plant and a women's self-help group will run the industry, and that nearly 50 people get jobs, he said.

There will be at least four centres to buy garbage including polythene bags for Rs 15 a kg, and plastic bottles and other items for Rs 40 a kg.

Meanwhile, another MRF centre is almost ready to function near Traffic Park at Kakaganj ward.

Municipal commissioner RP Ahirwar and chief executive officer of Smart City Limited Rahul Singh Rajput along with engineers of Smart City Limited inspected the plant.

They took feedback on the machine and said that those who deal with scraps would get the benefits of the plant.

Ahirwar said that the plastic bags, bottles, broken chairs, and other such items would be bought from the rag-pickers. After that, those items would be collected from other citizens.

He said that the items once bought would be taken to the plants by vehicles.

Sagar Smart City to get ISAC Award

Sagar Smart City will be given ISAC award-2020 for winning second position in the country in the round-3 series competition. The award will be given at Smart Cities: Smart Urbanisation conference in Surat, Gujarat, on April 18.

India Smart Cities Award Contest 2020 Data Maturity Assessment declared the results in presence of Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

