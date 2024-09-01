 Sagar Police Form Five Teams To Search 1,600 iPhones Looted From Truck
The initial probe suggests involvement of security guard who accompanied the truck driver, said police.

1600 iPhones stolen from a truck in Sagar | Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sagar police have formed five teams to recover 1,600 iPhones worth Rs 12 crore that were stolen from a truck in Sagar district, police said on Sunday.

The truck was on its way to Chennai from Haryana, when theft took place. Sagar IG Pramod Verma said, "We received information that 1,600 iPhones worth Rs 12 crore have been looted. The security guard is said to be the accused. Teams have been formed and we are investigating the matter.”

The container was on its way from Gurugram in Haryana to Chennai. The guard called some of his associates and overpowered the driver. The truck driver alleged that on August 15 night while the truck was passing through MP, the security guard accompanying him asked him to stop and pick up his acquaintance.

A little later, the security guard and his acquaintance added something to his tea and he became unconscious. On gaining consciousness, he found himself tied with ropes in driver’s cabin and mobile phones missing.

Security guard hired without verification

The preliminary investigation has established the role of security guard Warish who is untraceable since August 15t. He belongs to Haryana’s Palwal, which is known for sensational crimes like truck cutting and ATM burglaries.

The security guard was hired by a multinational company without police verification. The truck driver who alleged that he was drugged and subsequently tied with ropes too belongs to the same notorious region spread across Haryana and Rajasthan.

