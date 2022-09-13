Sagar: Khurai municipality budget soars, pegged at Rs 349 crore

State Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Bhupendra Singh |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The yearly budget of Khurai municipality in Sagar district has increased 2,300 times since the financial year 2016-17. According to CMO of Khurai municipality, Durgesh Singh, the municipality has achieved the feat due to the approval of grand schemes and costly projects.

He attributed the achievement of the municipality to State Minister of Housing and Urban Development Bhupendra Singh by stating that the Minister introduced new schemes following which the municipality has received monetary benefits and its budget increased manifold.

The yearly budget of the municipality once was Rs 15.32 crore, which is now Rs 349 crore, thereby logging 2,300 times increase.

Minister Bhupendra Singh told the media that he made a framework for development in the area and began working in that direction. He also lauded CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s cooperative efforts in implementation of new schemes and releasing funds for the same.