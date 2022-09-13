e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalSagar: Khurai municipality budget soars, pegged at Rs 349 crore

Sagar: Khurai municipality budget soars, pegged at Rs 349 crore

According to CMO of Khurai municipality, Durgesh Singh, the municipality has achieved the feat due to the approval of grand schemes and costly projects.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 11:06 PM IST
article-image
State Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Bhupendra Singh |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The yearly budget of Khurai municipality in Sagar district has increased 2,300 times since the financial year 2016-17. According to CMO of Khurai municipality, Durgesh Singh, the municipality has achieved the feat due to the approval of grand schemes and costly projects.

He attributed the achievement of the municipality to State Minister of Housing and Urban Development Bhupendra Singh by stating that the Minister introduced new schemes following which the municipality has received monetary benefits and its budget increased manifold.

The yearly budget of the municipality once was Rs 15.32 crore, which is now Rs 349 crore, thereby logging 2,300 times increase.

Minister Bhupendra Singh told the media that he made a framework for development in the area and began working in that direction. He also lauded CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s cooperative efforts in implementation of new schemes and releasing funds for the same.

Read Also
Bhopal: Minister Dang  hands over letter of award to selected developers, farmers for setting solar...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Sagar: Khurai municipality budget soars, pegged at Rs 349 crore

Sagar: Khurai municipality budget soars, pegged at Rs 349 crore

Morena: Cops seize adulterated fertiliser, driver held

Morena: Cops seize adulterated fertiliser, driver held

Narmadapuram: Collector reviews progress of welfare schemes’ execution

Narmadapuram: Collector reviews progress of welfare schemes’ execution

Satna: PM Aawas Yojana; beneficiaries struggle to get houses, blame administration for failure

Satna: PM Aawas Yojana; beneficiaries struggle to get houses, blame administration for failure

Bhopal: 3 of eight cheetahs from Namibia replaced previously selected ones

Bhopal: 3 of eight cheetahs from Namibia replaced previously selected ones