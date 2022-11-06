Sagar: Indian Army personnel, 350 trainees from Bhutan, Sri Lanka visit ICCC

FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): India Army personnel, along with the 350 trainee soldiers from Bhutan and Sri Lanka, visited the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) set up by Sagar Smart City Limited on Friday to learn more about monitoring of administrative services.

They saw live traffic monitoring with the help of cameras of ITMS system installed at various intersections of Sagar. If a vehicle driver violates the traffic rules like Red Light Violation, Triple Ride, or No Helmet, then the help of Red Light Violation Detection and Automatic Number-Plate Recognition cameras installed at intersections is taken.

In that case, an e-challan is generated according to the information registered in RTO from the number plate of the said vehicle, which is sent by post or courier to driver's house after it is signed by the traffic police posted at ICCC.

Under Madhya Pradesh government's campaign, soldiers were told not to drive without a helmet. Positive results were achieved in Sagar with the help of ITMS. All the drivers and occupants of the vehicles were found wearing helmets at the stop line in the photos captured on cameras at the Civil Lines intersection.

The ITMS has helped ease the traffic congestion and the city's security system with cameras installed at the entry, exit points. It has helped in controlling criminal activities.

Along with this, monitoring of garbage vehicles, CM Helpline, 104, e-governance, and integrated Nirbhaya Sagar mobile app for women's safety are also monitored by ICCC. Army personnel appreciated ICCC after getting information about the work done during the Covid epidemic. They also shared experiences of ICCC visit in the form of feedback.