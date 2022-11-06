Bhopal: Man commits suicide in Bhopal, wife kill self in Jhabua

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old man, resident of Ishwar Nagar under the Chuna Bhatti police station area, committed suicide. As the news was shared with wife who was in Jhabua, the latter also committed suicide, police said on Sunday.

Chuna Bhatti police station incharge Gyan Singh Thakur told Free Press that the victim Saurabh Gangod was a contractual gardener in one of the local universities. His wedding took place a year back. Saurabh had left his wife at her father’s house before Diwali. He then returned to Bhopal.

The police added that he went to sleep on Friday night. When he did not wake up on Saturday morning, the family members knocked the door. His father climbed the roof and removed the tin sheet and found Saurabh hanging.

The family members brought down the body and took it to hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The family members passed on the information to his wife in Jhabua. About 15 minutes later, her parents gave the information that she too committed suicide. The police did not find suicide note from house of Saurbah and that of his wife. The police came to know husband and wife had disputes. However, the family members did not know the cause of dispute. The police have registered the case and started investigation.