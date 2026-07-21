Sagar-Damoh Highway To Be Widened Into Four Lanes; Land Acquisition Begins For 76-KM Project | Representational Image

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The Sagar-Damoh State Highway will be widened into a four-lane road, with land acquisition already underway in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar.

The 76.68-km project will improve connectivity, reduce travel time and support trade and industrial growth.

Land acquisition and other preparatory work have started The Collector's office has issued the notification of the project.

Land acquisition and other preliminary works have also started. After completion of this project, Sagar will join those district headquarters of the state where four-lane road connectivity will be available in all four directions.

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At present, there are four-lane roads from Sagar to Bhopal, Narsinghpur, Chhatarpur and Lalitpur of Uttar Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation Limited (MPRDC) will construct this project under the hybrid annuity model.

A total of 42.250 hectares of land will be acquired for widening of the 76.680 km long route.

Now, with the Damoh road also becoming four-lane, the road connectivity of the district will be further strengthened. This will also make expansion of industrial areas possible.

Parasoria land will be acquired in the first phase

In the first phase, 14.550 hectares of land of village Parasoria of Sagar tehsil is being acquired. The existing two-lane road will be widened and made four-lane.

According to the information, more than 200 families including government and private land may be affected. However, the administration will give compensation to all the affected people under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency Act-2013. No objection has been lodged by the villagers in the public hearing.

Compensation will be up to Rs 22 lakh per hectare

According to collector guidelines, the price of irrigated land has been fixed at Rs 22 lakh per hectare and the price of non-irrigated land has been fixed at Rs 11 lakh per hectare.

Project at a glance

Project: Sagar-Damoh four-lane road

State Highway Number: 63

Total length: 76.680 km

Land to be acquired: 42.250 hectares

Phase I: Village Parasoriya, 14.550 hectares

Potentially affected families: More than 200

Compensation for irrigated land: ₹22 lakh per hectare

Compensation for non-irrigated land: ₹11 lakh per hectare