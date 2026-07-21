Over 400 Athletes Participate In Athletics Talent Search 2026-27 Trials In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 400 athletes participated on the opening day of the Athletics Talent Search 2026-27 selection trials organised by the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare at TT Nagar Stadium in Bhopal on Monday.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from aspiring athletes from across Madhya Pradesh, all competing for an opportunity to secure admission to the department's sports academies and specialised training programmes.

The first day's trials featured a wide range of athletics events, including 100m, 200m and 400m sprint races, middle- and long-distance races, long jump, high jump, pole vault and shot put.

Participants showcased their speed, endurance, strength and technical skills under the supervision of experienced coaches and selectors.

A panel of expert evaluators assessed each athlete strictly on the basis of prescribed technical standards, physical performance and event-specific abilities.

The trials aim to identify talented sportspersons with the potential to excel at the state, national and international levels.

Selected athletes will receive structured coaching, scientific training, modern sports infrastructure, nutritional support and exposure through the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare's academies.

The talent search programme is part of the state's ongoing efforts to nurture young sporting talent and strengthen Madhya Pradesh's presence in competitive athletics.