Sagar Collector, SP Transferred After Spurious Liquor Tragedy Kills 20

MP’s Sagar Collector, SP Transferred Amid IAS-IPS Reshuffle Following Banda Liquor Incident Speculation |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): In a major administrative reshuffle in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, the state government transferred Sagar Collector Pratibha Pal and Superintendent of Police (SP) Anurag Sujania. IAS officer Dilip Kumar Yadav has been appointed as the new Sagar Collector, while IPS officer Sanjeev Kumar Sinha will take charge as the district's new SP. The transfers come amid discussions surrounding the recent Banda liquor incident, although the government has not officially linked the reshuffle to the incident.

Pratibha Pal has been transferred from her position as Sagar Collector and appointed Additional Secretary in the Madhya Pradesh government.

Meanwhile, SP Anurag Sujania has been transferred to the Police Headquarters in Bhopal, where he will serve as Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG). Both officers were serving in key administrative and policing positions in Sagar before the reshuffle.

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Dilip Kumar Yadav Named New Collector

Dilip Kumar Yadav, a 2014-batch IAS officer, has been appointed the new Collector of Sagar. Before his transfer, Yadav was serving as Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation in Bhopal.

Similarly, Sanjeev Kumar Sinha, a 2016-batch IPS officer, has been appointed the new Superintendent of Police of Sagar. Sinha was previously serving as Commandant of the 14th Battalion of the Special Armed Force in Gwalior.

The reshuffle comes amid speculation over administrative action following the recent liquor-related incident in Banda, Sagar district. Discussions about possible transfers of the Collector and SP had begun after the incident.

Speculation intensified after a similar liquor-related incident was reported in Dewas, raising expectations of administrative changes in both districts. However, the state government has not officially disclosed the reasons behind the transfers of Pratibha Pal and Anurag Sujania.

The reshuffle marks a change in Sagar's district administration and police leadership.