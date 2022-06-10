Sagar Bus Operators Association felicitates transport minister

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): District Bus Operator’s Association felicitated state transport minister Govind Singh Rajput after Madhya Pradesh government announced a waiver of Rs 103 crore in taxes under different heads.

A delegation of Sagar District Bus Operator’s Association reached minister Govind Singh Rajput’s house in Sagar and felicitated him.

The bus operators said that they faced huge losses because of the lockdown. The bus operators had been demanding to waive off the taxes. They had staged protests across the state on many occasions.

Transport minister Govind Singh Rajput had promised bus operators that he would talk to the Chief Minister and would come up with a solution.

Recently, Rajput put a proposal before the cabinet which was unanimously approved. The cabinet was chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.