 Safari At Kuno: Proposal Moved
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 19, 2023, 07:07 PM IST
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Authorities at Kuno National Park have come up with the proposal to start safari at the park. If the proposal gets cleared, then people will be able to watch the wild animals from close quarters in Kuno.

Kuno National Park field director Uttam Kumar Sharma told Free Press that safari proposal had been forwarded to Central Zoo Authority.

According to proposal, 180 hectares of area will be developed for safari. Of this, 124 hectares of land belongs to Kuno National Park and remaining 56 hectares belong to revenue department. Efforts will be made to get revenue land for safari.

“Safari project is likely to come up in Satahipura area of the Kuno National Park. There cheetahs will be kept. Safari facility will be introduced on the lines of Tiger Safari and Lion Safari and it will be a matter of delight for everyone,” a Park official said.

The proposal is in gestation period and will take time to get implemented. But once the Safari proposal sees the light of the day, then Kuno will see influx of tourists eager to watch the cheetahs taking the leap and resting under the trees.

Health care

15 adult cheetahs kept inside the enclosures are being examined by veterinarians daily. The veterinary doctors are preparing everyday health report card of the cheetahs. The cheetahs are said to be in good shape since they have been recaptured from open jungles and brought inside enclosures.

