Rtalam Akhada Girls Showcase Self-Defence Skills At Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Celebration In Bhopal | VIDEO | Instagram

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A unique display of courage and skill was witnessed in Bhopal on Tuesday during the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebrations.

Young girls belonging to an akhada group from Ratlam performed impressive stunts and self-defence techniques before thousands of people.

The girls demonstrated their physical strength, balance and confidence through various traditional akhada activities.

The large crowd praised their performance and offered them blessings and encouragement.

The participants said they had been practising the skills for several years. They explained that their purpose was not limited to entertaining the crowd.

Through their performance, they wanted to encourage other girls to learn self-defence and become physically and mentally strong.

More about Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

On this occasion, members of the Muslim community organise processions, prayer meetings and religious gatherings.

The day is also marked by charitable activities and messages of peace, kindness and compassion.

Devotees remember the Prophet’s teachings and offer prayers. Processions are often decorated with flags, lights and banners carrying religious messages.

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Significance of akhada performances

Akhada performances are traditionally associated with physical training, discipline and martial skills.

Such groups often participate in religious and cultural processions, displaying activities that require regular practice, courage and coordination.

The participation of girls in the Bhopal procession carried a strong message about women’s safety and empowerment.

Their performance showed that traditional physical training can also help girls develop confidence and learn techniques to protect themselves in difficult situations.

Message of women’s empowerment

The young performers said girls should not consider themselves weaker than others. They urged families to support daughters who wish to learn self-defence.

Their display became one of the major attractions of the celebration and inspired many people in the crowd.