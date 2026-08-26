BJP Leader Supporters Block Road Outside Police Station For Birthday Celebration In Indore | VIDEO

BJP Leader Supporters Block Road Outside Police Station For Birthday Celebration In MP's Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): When you have political clout, why bother booking a banquet hall? Supporters of former BJP Yuva Morcha Vice President Ganga Pandey allegedly blocked a road right in front of a police station to celebrate his birthday on Tuesday night, complete with firecrackers and drumbeats in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore.

The incident took place in the Biyabani area under the jurisdiction of Chhatripura police station on Tuesday night in Indore.

According to the report, the former BJP Yuva Morcha Vice President Ganga Pandey birthday was celebrated on Tuesday night where around a hundred supporters gathered on the street to celebrate the occasion.

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The video shows a nighttime street gathering near a police station, with several people occupying the road. Police barricades are visible, while motorists navigate around the gathering and congestion.

To manage the event, the supporters blocked the road using police barricades.

The celebration continued on the street for about an hour, causing inconvenience to motorists who were forced to take alternative routes.

This disruption affected the entire Biyabani area, leading to traffic congestion.

Following the event, supporters engaged in enthusiastic fireworks displays and played drums to mark Pandey's birthday.

The entire event took place on the road near the police station. Motorists faced difficulties and were seen taking alternate routes while expressing their frustration with the leaders.

After the incident, Ganga Pandey stated that he was unaware of the incident, claiming he had been away from home from morning until late evening.

Chhatripura Station In-charge mentioned that some people were present there for the birthday celebration. However, the TI denied reports of traffic disruption or the use of police barricades to block the road.