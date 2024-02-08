RSS Convention Begins In Madhya Pradesh's Chambal Region, Mohan Bhagwat To Join From Feb 9 (Video)

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), envisioning an integrated cultural India, is conducting a three-day regional convention in Morena. The event will encompass a review of the past three years' plans and the formulation of new initiatives for the next three years. The convention, themed as a 'Plastic-Free Gathering,' was inaugurated by the RSS's Central India Regional Propagation Head, Mukesh Tyagi.

Addressing journalists after the inauguration, Tyagi highlighted the intellectual and cultural aspirations of the RSS in the Central India region. The convention marks the participation of grassroots unit workers from the region, with a focus on creating a plastic-free environment. The inaugural ceremony included the consecration and lighting of lamps on the image of Mother Bharati, performed by regional chief organizer Ashok Pandey and regional executive Yashwant Indapurkar. The event also witnessed the invocation of the Mantra for Unity.

The RSS Chief, Mohan Bhagwat, is set to join the three-day convention on the second day. The convention, held in a specially erected intellectual pavilion, will conclude on February 10. Additionally, more than 1,200 volunteers from the Chambal region's four districts – Morena, Bhind, Datia, and Lahar – will participate in a physical fitness program on February 11. This event will also be graced by the presence of the RSS Chief.

Situated near Sundarpur village, 8 kilometres from Morena city, the convention site spans 40 acres with infrastructure for intellectual sessions and accommodation, including over 300 tents. Approximately 2,500 volunteers from the Central India region are expected to participate in this convention.

200 Workers Worked Tirelessly to Ensure Convention's Success

To ensure the success of the convention, 200 volunteers from Morena worked tirelessly day and night. Over a thousand volunteers from the Central India region are actively participating in the convention, including the election of the regional chief organizer by the workers. The election of the RSS Central India Region Chief Organizer will be conducted by the convention participants.

Mohan Bhagwat, the Chief of the RSS, is making his second visit to Morena, having previously attended the regional workers' convention. Mukesh Tyagi, the Propagation Head for Central India, highlighted the significance of the convention's success in promoting the ideals of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.