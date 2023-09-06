Rs 21-Crore Museum To Showcase City’s History, Art & Culture | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has decided to convert historical Moti Mahal in Old City into a 20,000-square-foot City Museum and it will focus on Bhopal.

From the rock paintings discovered around Bhopal to exhibit related to rule of Nawabs will be on display at the museum. Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Board, which will be developing the museum, has taken its possession from State Archaeology Department.

“The museum will showcase Bhopal’s history, culture, architecture and art,” an official of the state tourism board said. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for museum has been prepared.

The project will cost Rs 21 crore, of which Rs 15 crore will be provided by Union government while Madhya Pradesh Government will contribute Rs 6 crore.

Once the DPR is cleared, Moti Mahal, which is in a dilapidated condition, will be repaired. Next, galleries will be built on ground and first floors. The entire project is expected to take two years for completion.

The museum will exhibit paintings from the stone age scattered around the city, idols excavated from different parts of the city and its surroundings and coins that were used in the city in the past, besides pictures of places of historical and archaeological importance and related documents etc.

The exhibits will be collected from the museums in different parts of the country. The subject matter expert team of proposed City Museum has already visited several museums in the country to identify exhibits related to Bhopal.

The final list of exhibits for proposed museum is being drawn up. The Royal Collection Gallery at the State Museum in the city, which houses exhibits from the Nawabi era, may be shifted to the new museum. It will also have a digital gallery where visitors will be able to get glimpses of city’s history and beauty through 3D animation.