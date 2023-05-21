Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: Not much panic in market in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after Reserve Bank of Indian announced to withdraw circulation of Rs 2,000 currency notes from September 30, residents shelled out their currency reserve to make purchases since Saturday morning.

“Customers are giving Rs 2,000 notes to make payments for purchases at my outlet since morning. We are accepting them and we have advised the shopkeepers and traders also to accept them. If any shopkeeper says that he won’t take these currency notes, just let me know,” Bharatiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal, Bhopal, president Anupam Agarwal told Free Press.

“There is no panic in the market because Rs 2,000 currency notes have not been demonetised and partly because more than three months’ time has been given to exchange them,” he said.

Agrawal said that there was no reason for panic. “You can deposit any number of these notes in banks and you can exchange up to 10 notes at a time till September 3,” he added.

Krishna Gangrade from Laxmi Garments said people were tensed but not as much as they were in 2016 when Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were demonetised overnight. “Mostly, women customers came to us with Rs 2,000 notes to make purchases today (Saturday),” he added.

Roshan Chandra, a salesman at Nanke Petrol Pump in New Market, said car owners were using Rs 2000 currency notes to buy fuel. “Even those who used to make online payments earlier are now paying Rs 2,000. I already have four to five notes in my bag,” he added.

Gautam Jewellers owner Gautam said he didn’t receive a single Rs 2,000 currency note since morning. “There is no panic this time,” he said.

Annapurna Bhojnalaya manager Rohan Kushwaha said 70% of customers use UPI to make payments. “No one has paid in Rs 2,000 currency notes today,” he said.

Teacher Roopwati Karnik said she used UPI for making payments. “So, I can’t say whether shopkeepers are accepting Rs 2,000 currency notes,” she added.

However, vegetable seller Suresh Sahu said traders were not accepting Rs 2,000 notes in wholesale vegetable market in Karond for past several days.