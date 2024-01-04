Route Ram Took To Be Developed Into Religious Centres: MP CM Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the state government will celebrate the consecration of the idol of Ram Lala at the temple in Ayodhya in a big way, because it will be a moment of pride for every Indian.

Flower petals will be showered on those who will go to Ayodhya, he said, adding that religious places will be developed on the ways Lord Ram took during his exile.

Yadav made the statement at a public meeting in Jabalpur after inaugurating some development projects on Wednesday.

All the temples in the state will be decked up on the occasion of consecration ceremony on January 22, which will be celebrated in every house, Yadav said.

The Ghats of the Narmada in Jabalpur will be developed on the pattern of those of the Ganga in Haridwar and those of the Saryoo in Ayodhya, Yadav further said.

The biggest elevated corridor of the state will be developed in Jabalpur at a cost of Rs 800 crore, he said.

According to state party president VD Sharma, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is dedicated to the development of the state and to promoting the welfare of the poor.

Yadav, who has worked for the development of the city of Mahakal, is committed to the growth of the state, Sharma said, adding that holding the first meeting of the council of ministers in Jabalpur is highly appreciable.