Route Diversion For One Trip Of The Amritsar–Bilaspur Chhattisgarh Express Due To Goods Train Derailment | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Due to a rail accident (goods train derailment) at Sahibabad station, the Delhi Division of Northern Railway has made necessary operational adjustments. Consequently, Train No.

18238 Amritsar–Bilaspur Chhattisgarh Express (departing from the originating station, Amritsar) is being diverted via the Ghaziabad–Delhi–New Delhi–Hazrat Nizamuddin route.

The train will continue to operate via its scheduled route and stop at the designated stations within the Bhopal Division.

The railway administration is continuously providing updates to passengers at the relevant stations through public announcement systems, station information boards, SMS, and other available channels to ensure they face no inconvenience.

Sagar-Damoh Highway To Be Widened Into Four Lanes; Land Acquisition Begins For 76-KM Project

The Sagar-Damoh State Highway will be widened into a four-lane road, with land acquisition already underway in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar.

The 76.68-km project will improve connectivity, reduce travel time and support trade and industrial growth.

Land acquisition and other preparatory work have started The Collector's office has issued the notification of the project.

Land acquisition and other preliminary works have also started. After completion of this project, Sagar will join those district headquarters of the state where four-lane road connectivity will be available in all four directions.