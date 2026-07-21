Farmers, Karni Sena Stopped On Way To Bhopal Over Ring Road Compensation Demand | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tension prevailed at Shipra Square on Monday after police and district officials stopped farmers and members of the Karni Sena Parivar heading to Bhopal to demand four times compensation for land acquired for the Indore-Devas Western Ring Road project.

The protesters had announced a peaceful "Bhopal Chalo" march to submit their demands to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Soon after the convoy left Indore, it was intercepted at Shipra Square, triggering a confrontation.

Farmers alleged that police used water cannons and tear gas to stop the march. Karni Sena leaders claimed seven farmers were injured and several protesters were detained. The protesters later staged a dharna at Barlai Jagir.

Karni Sena Parivar's Indore district president, Rishiraj Singh Sisodia, said farmers had submitted nearly 50 memorandums over the past three years without any resolution.

He alleged that 991 farmers from 39 villages would be affected and that the compensation offered was far below prevailing market rates.

The farmers said they support the Ring Road project but are demanding compensation that reflects the actual value of their fertile, irrigated land. They warned that the agitation would continue until their demands are met.